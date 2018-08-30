1 seriously injured in shooting at Garner hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

Garner police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at the InTown Suites.

By
GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --
Garner police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at the InTown Suites.

Officers were called to the hotel at 1491 US 70 in Garner after reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound in a room on the motel's third floor.

That person, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.



Police would also not confirm if the victim was male or female.

In addition, the police confirmed the shooting was not self-inflicted.

Guests staying at the motel told ABC11 a car was seen leaving the property shortly after the shooting.

Garner police are currently investigating and said there is no threat to the public at this present time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwake county newsGarner
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Area school districts keep thousands of dollars in unclaimed lunch money
Pedestrian hit, killed on US 70 in Durham
3 dead in crashes involving 9 vehicles on I-40 in Johnston Co.
This may be the easiest way to remove lice from your hair
Couple says strangers hijacked their hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
'Distressed' mystery woman caught on doorbell cam found safe
Pennsylvania mom ordered to trial after baby dies from drug-tainted breast milk
Man admits to cutting girlfriend's brake line to make crack pipe
Show More
NO TRAINING: Georgia woman accused of being 'fake' dentist
Uber driver shoots and kills man who tried to run him off the road
Veteran celebrates his 100th birthday by going skydiving
Kanye West apologizes for saying slavery was 'a choice'
Mad cow disease diagnosed in Florida beef cow
More News