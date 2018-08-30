1 seriously injured in shooting at Garner hotel

BREAKING NEWS: Reports of a shooting at the In Town Suites in Garner. Victim taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Garner PD on scene investigating and say there is no threat to the public at this time. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/L5BoLuBP3y — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) August 30, 2018

Garner police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at the InTown Suites.Officers were called to the hotel at 1491 US 70 in Garner after reports of a shooting.When police arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound in a room on the motel's third floor.That person, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.Police would also not confirm if the victim was male or female.In addition, the police confirmed the shooting was not self-inflicted.Guests staying at the motel told ABC11 a car was seen leaving the property shortly after the shooting.Garner police are currently investigating and said there is no threat to the public at this present time.