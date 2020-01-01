1 seriously injured in stabbing at Motel 6

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department said a man was seriously injured in a stabbing at a Motel 6 in Raleigh on Wednesday.

ABC11 Eyewitness News crews on the scene found around a dozen police cars on the scene just before noon. Police said officers arrived around 11 a.m. and found the man with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to WakeMed.

No suspect information is currently available. Police said there was no immediate threat to the public.
