1 shot during dispute over seating in AMC at Concord Mills Mall

One person is recovering after being shot at the AMC Theaters at the Concord Mills Mall Sunday night.

According to WSOC, the incident happened around 6 p.m. after an argument over seating.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is still at large.

One eyewitness said the scene was just like what we see in Hollywood films.

"It (was) like a movie," he said. "Literally, people just escaping, running and just literally running for their lives, that's what it looked like. Tell you what ... I'm glad I went to church because to be that close to danger like that ... it's kind of scary."

No other injuries were reported.

AMC's Code of Conduct prohibits carrying or displaying weapons of any kind.
