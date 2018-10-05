1 shot in robbery at Johnston County used-car dealer

#BREAKING-Lots of people presence in Garner where one person was shot at E-Zee Auto Sales on Cleveland Road. The victim went to Lane & Associates Family Dentistry for help, said the Johnston County Sheriff‘s Office. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/WaAKmjCkQR — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) October 5, 2018

Authorities are searching for suspects in a shooting that happened during an apparent robbery at a used-car dealer in Garner.Johnston County deputies responded shortly before 3:45 p.m. Friday to E-Zee Auto Sales at 12433 Cleveland Road.The sheriff's office told ABC11 that the gunshot victim went to the nearby Lane & Associates Family Dentistry for help.The victim's condition is not known.An employee at Lane & Associates Family Dentistry said the business is on lockdown but wouldn't give additional information.The search continues for the gunmen.