1 shot in robbery at Johnston County used-car dealer

Police are searching for suspects in a shooting that happened during an apparent robbery

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --
Authorities are searching for suspects in a shooting that happened during an apparent robbery at a used-car dealer in Garner.

Johnston County deputies responded shortly before 3:45 p.m. Friday to E-Zee Auto Sales at 12433 Cleveland Road.

The sheriff's office told ABC11 that the gunshot victim went to the nearby Lane & Associates Family Dentistry for help.



The victim's condition is not known.

An employee at Lane & Associates Family Dentistry said the business is on lockdown but wouldn't give additional information.

The search continues for the gunmen.

