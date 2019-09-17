Fayetteville State

1 shot on Fayetteville State University campus; person in custody

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person has been hurt in a shooting on the Fayetteville State University campus, police said Monday night.

Authorities said one person has been detained and the incident was not an active shooter situation.



The campus did go on lockdown while authorities investigated what happened.

Fayetteville police officers were called in to assist campus police with the investigation.



Stay with ABC11.com as we gather more details about the shooting and who is responsible.
