1 shot on Fayetteville State University campus; person in custody

BREAKING: Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins says her officers are assisting in an investigation on Fayetteville State University’s campus after one person was shot. One person is in custody #abc11 — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) September 17, 2019

A shooting investigation is under way at @uncfsu near Seabrook Auditorium. @FayettevillePD confirms one person is in custody and one person was injured. Details are still limited at this time. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/p7xodRYQAa — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) September 17, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person has been hurt in a shooting on the Fayetteville State University campus, police said Monday night.Authorities said one person has been detained and the incident was not an active shooter situation.The campus did go on lockdown while authorities investigated what happened.Fayetteville police officers were called in to assist campus police with the investigation.Stay with ABC11.com as we gather more details about the shooting and who is responsible.