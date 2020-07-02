Man shot outside Denny's restaurant in Raleigh, lanes of traffic blocked on Wake Forest Rd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department officers are investigating after shots were fired outside a Denny's restaurant on Wake Forest Road early Thursday morning.Two lanes of traffic are blocked on Wake Forest Road near Navaho Drive as police work to learn what happened on the scene.Raleigh Police Department said one man was taken to the hospital after being shot. Officials said the man had non-life-threatening injuries.No suspect information has been released at this time.Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919)834-HELP.