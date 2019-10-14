Wisconsin sheriff focuses on courage, resilience of Jayme Closs on 1 year anniversary of kidnapping, parents' murder

BARRON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin sheriff who led the investigation into the kidnapping of Jayme Closs and the slaying of her parents hopes the courage and resilience of the 13-year-old girl is the focus on the one-year anniversary of the crimes.

TIMELINE: Missing teen Jayme Closs' kidnapping, discovery

After 88 days of questions, numerous searches and thousands of tips, missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs has been found alive.



Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald will hold a news conference Monday, talk briefly about Jayme and honor his investigative team. Fitzgerald also wants to direct the energy that was focused on finding Jayme during her 88 days of captivity to other missing children. Members of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are expected to attend.

WATCH: Jayme Closs' rescuers describe finding her, calling 911
The three people who helped rescue missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs after she escaped her alleged captor describe their experience.



Jake Patterson is serving life in prison for abducting Jayme after fatally shooting her parent Oct. 15 at their home near Barron and holding the girl at a cabin 66 miles (106.2 kilometers) north.

WATCH: Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect Jake Patterson's father speaks: 'Our hearts are broken for their family'
The father of Jake Patterson, the 21-year-old man accused of holding 13-year-old Jayme Closs captive for nearly three months after killing her parents, is asking people to pray for the girl's healing.

