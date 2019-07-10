1-year-old's death under investigation by Robeson County Sheriff's Office

SHANNON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 1-year-old child.

Deputies responded to Southeastern Medical Center late Tuesday night for a report of an unresponsive baby.

Authorities said the girl was transported to the hospital by her parents.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy will be performed by the North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office to determine cause of death.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Juvenile Divisions.

Robeson County District Attorney's Office is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.
