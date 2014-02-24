24/7 Live
Top Stories
Hillsborough town leaders approve $1M to begin storm recovery efforts
2 hours ago
New Raleigh ordinance cracks down on loitering, panhandling
Man drowns at Harris Lake in Chatham County
2 hours ago
This NC county is leading among areas making it easy to bike and walk
Mold a major concern for Chapel Hill businesses after flooding
RDU Airport receives nearly $25M for pickup, drop-off upgrades
NC sues FEMA for canceling grant guarding against natural disasters
After storms move through, expect a repeat Wednesday