10 animals killed in barn fire at Ohio wildlife park

PORT CLINTON, Ohio -- Officials in Ohio say at least 10 animals have been killed in a barn fire at a wildlife park.

The blaze began about 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton.

Fire officials say three bongos, three giraffes, three red river hogs and a springbok housed in the barn were thought to be dead. Springboks and bongos are types of antelope.

The Toledo Blade reports officials captured a loose zebra and a giraffe that escaped.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No humans were injured.

African Safari Wildlife Park officials posted on Facebook that they were "devastated by the loss of animals."

The park is a drive-thru wildlife park, in which visitors can watch and feed animals on the 100-acre (405,000-sq. meter) property.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioanimals in perilsafarifireanimal
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UK police: Several wounded in stabbing near London Bridge
Creative ways to re-purpose Thanksgiving leftovers
Black Friday shoppers turn out for gift cards, big deals
NC kids donate Thanksgiving feast to USO as Dad's holiday gift
Man, woman shot while inside car at stoplight on Thanksgiving
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Family of Fort Bragg Soldier to hold vigil in Raleigh
Show More
Ocracoke families get to enjoy Thanksgiving after Dorian
8 things you can do instead of shopping on Black Friday
Houston Bulldog named 'Thor' wins 2019 National Dog Show
Foster children give thanks at Falcon Children's Home
Family who lost home in fire, counts Thanksgiving blessings
More TOP STORIES News