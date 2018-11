10 people have been displaced as a result of an accidental apartment fire on Wallingford Drive Saturday morning.The fire happened just after 5 a.m. at a two-story apartment complex in the 5000 block of Wallingford Drive.75 firefighters were on scene along with Raleigh police and the Red Cross.According to Raleigh fire officials, 6 units are uninhabitable and 10 people are displaced.The cause of the fire has been listed as accidental cooking.No one was injured.