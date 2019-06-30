Fiery plane crash at Dallas-area airport kills 10

ADDISON, Texas -- A small, twin-engine airplane was destroyed in a fiery crash at a Dallas-area airport Sunday morning, authorities said

The Beechcraft BE-350 King Air struck an unoccupied hangar at the Addison Municipal Airport soon after 9 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The blaze destroyed the plane.

The plane crashed during takeoff and the resulting fire was quickly extinguished, according to Edward Martelle, a spokesman for the town immediately north of Dallas.

According to the Town of Addison, 10 deaths have been reported with zero survivors.

FAA investigators were at the crash site Sunday afternoon, and the National Transportation Safety Board is sending a crew to the scene. The plane's tail number has not yet been released.

The Associated Press Contributed to this post.
