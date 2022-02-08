Fayetteville father accused of killing 10-month-old son

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 23-year-old father is now behind bars accused of killing his 10-month-old son.Fayetteville Police Department arrested Trenton Powell. He faces charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse.The baby boy was found unresponsive at their home on Gola Drive around 4 p.m. February 3.An autopsy later determined the boy had been murdered, leading police to arrest Powell on Feb. 7.Powell was booked in the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.