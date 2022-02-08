Fayetteville father accused of killing 10-month-old son

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 23-year-old father is now behind bars accused of killing his 10-month-old son.

Fayetteville Police Department arrested Trenton Powell. He faces charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse.

The baby boy was found unresponsive at their home on Gola Drive around 4 p.m. February 3.

An autopsy later determined the boy had been murdered, leading police to arrest Powell on Feb. 7.

Powell was booked in the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.
