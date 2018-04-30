Boy playing with brother found dead inside dryer of Texas complex

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy dies after being found inside apartment complex dryer

HOUSTON, Texas --
Police in Houston, Texas, are investigating the death of a 10-year-old boy found inside a dryer at an apartment complex Friday night.

His mother identified the victim as Fernando Hernandez Jr., a student in third grade at Harris Elementary School.

EMBED More News Videos

Mom speaks out after child found dead inside dryer


Investigators arrived at the apartment complex in the 12300 block of Fleming Drive just before 6 p.m.

According to police, several kids were playing hide-n-seek and having "Nerf gun wars" throughout the complex.

Hernandez's mother said he was playing with his 9-year-old brother.

"I don't know what happened," said Christina Rodriguez. "I was just inside cooking, and my little son came inside and told me my son was dead on the floor."

In eyewitness video, paramedics could be seen performing CPR on the child.

"My boyfriend picked him up and brought him into the house," Rodriguez explained. "He was purple and his eyes were open and he was gone."

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Police were working to learn what caused the boy to become unconscious.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathdeath investigationTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News