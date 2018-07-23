10-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A shooting that erupted in the middle of a Toronto street Sunday night has left a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman dead, authorities said.Thirteen others were injured, ranging in ages from 10 to 59, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said at a Monday news conference.The shooter, a 29-year-old man armed with a handgun, is also dead, according to Ontario's Special Investigations Unit.Three victims underwent immediate life-saving surgery at a hospital treating five of the 12 injured, officials said, adding that all five have been upgraded to stable condition.The shooting unfolded quickly at about 10 p.m. near Danforth Street and Logan Avenue, which is in the city's Greektown neighborhood, often referred to as The Danforth.Toronto police have no motive for the shooting and asked any eyewitnesses to come forward or anyone with video to provide it to authorities."I'm not calling it random," Saunders had told reporters overnight. "I don't know why he did what he did. He won't be able to tell us because he is deceased."Saunders could not confirm whether the shooting was a case of terrorism but police were investigating all possibilities, he added."I'm keeping everything open. I'm looking at every possible motive," he said. "I certainly don't want to speculate, too."Other public officials expressed condolences."My thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible tragedy on the Danforth last night in Toronto, and may the injured make a full recovery," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Monday morning. "The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave - and we'll be there to support you through this difficult time."Choking back tears, Toronto Councillor Mary Fragedakis said to the city council Monday morning, "This is so heartbreaking. The victims and their loved ones are in my thoughts and prayers. I cannot imagine what they are going through, the pain, the loss."The area has always part of her home and her life, she said."As we mourn, cherishing and caring for those in our lives may help with the pain," she said, overcome with emotion.Toronto Mayor John Tory, speaking at the overnight news conference, acknowledged the Canadian city's problems with gun violence."We still live in a great city," he said, "but we have to be ever more vigilant about this kind of things."