Demonstrators march in downtown Durham for police accountability

Demonstrators come down Main Street in @CityofDurhamNC heading toward @TheDurhamPolice #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/niCm2Zneul— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) September 6, 2020
The demonstration started around 9 p.m.
The demonstrators marched down Main Street and headed toward the Durham Police Department.
Someone just threw a firecracker at @TheDurhamPolice station #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/TbwrXhz6bn— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) September 6, 2020
Friday night, demonstrators gathered outside Durham City Hall in protest of Durham PD's mistaken-identity incident that led to officers drawing guns on three boys who were playing tag outside their home.
Demonstrators protest incident where Durham police drew guns on 3 children in a mistaken-identity case
'I shouldn't know what handcuffs feel like:' Durham 15-year-old wrongfully detained by police, chief promises 'thorough' investigation