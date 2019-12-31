Around 1,000 without power in Durham after car hits utility pole

DURHAM (WTVD) -- A driver hit a utility pole on Hillandale Road in Durham on Tuesday morning, knocking out power for nearly 1,000 people.The crash happened near Club Boulevard and Duke University Hospital. The bulk of the outages looked to be around the I-85/NC-147/15-501 corridor, according to Duke Energy's map. ABC11 chopper footage showed a car badly damaged with its front end smashed into the pole head-on.Duke Energy estimates power could be out until approximately 8:30 a.m. A stretch of Hillandale Road is closed while crews clean up the wreckage.There's no word on any injuries or what led to the crash.