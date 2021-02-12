This week we are wrapping up our month-long salute to ABC11 Pioneer, Peggy Mann. We are making her Hamburger Pinwheels. Even with the recipe, I came across some questions on 'What to do next?' but I think it turned out great and made a delicious meal on the grill. Let's get to it!
Ingredients
2 pound ground beef
1/2 Onion, chopped
1 cup Cheddar Cheese, shredded
1 t salt
1/4 t ground pepper
10 strips of bacon
Preparation
1. Put all ingredients in bowl and mix together
2. Put meat mixture on wax paper and press flat
3. Cover with strips of bacon
4. Roll the meat in on itself to make a jelly roll
5. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and move to refrigerator
6. Refrigerate over night
7. Remove from wrap and slice the log into equal parts
8. Add a toothpick through the end to hold together
9. Grill or cook in broiler until 165.
10. Serve hot on a bun like a hamburger
That's it. I'm not sure if it's how Peggy meant for it to be served, but it's pretty awesome as a burger. If you skip the toothpicks they will pull apart so make sure to add them. I also found the end pieces fell apart more easily than the middle. Also, the original recipe called for dill pickle relish to be added into the mix. It didn't say how much and I'm the only one in my family who likes it, so I skipped it. But it would be awesome to add a couple of tablespoons if that's how you roll.
Hope you like it and Peggy Mann, thanks for everything!
Big Weather's big recipe: Hamburger pinwheels
