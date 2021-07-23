Black woman's first-time car buying experience turns sour with 'racist' dealership Facebook post

VIDEO: Trinity Bethune is a 21-year-old, young-professional, who works as a personal care assistant in Cumberland County.



Here's what she had to say about being called "Bon Quisha" on the Lumberton Honda dealership Facebook page after buying her very first car on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/zWmgfakT6i — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) July 23, 2021

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cumberland County woman says her first car-buying experience was tainted because of an offensive Facebook post made by the Lumberton Honda dealership.Trinity Bethune told ABC11 that she purchased her first car at the dealership on Wednesday. She was excited to be able to do all of this with her own money.However, that quickly changed when Bethune looked on Facebook on Thursday and saw a post on the dealership's page that read, "Congratulations to Bon Quisha on her 2016 Toyota Camry."Bethune, in shock and disbelief, responded to the post. She said, "I'm not sure if this is a 'joke' or something but my name is definitely Trinity Bethune. I'm very offended by this post, it's almost a racial slur. If I'm not addressed by MY name then please don't address me at all."Bethune says the post was up for more than an hour before it was deleted. The screenshots quickly spreading on social media and went viral on Tik Tok."The name 'Bon Quisha' it seems like a stereotype for someone, you know, for them to be like ghetto," Bethune told ABC11. "It's something people use towards Black people as a racial slur and as an offensive term."The 21-year-old works as a personal care assistant in Cumberland County. She said it's hurtful to be reduced to a stereotype."I feel like my character was played with. I mean, I think I carry myself in a very well manner," she said.ABC11 spoke to the dealership owner off-camera. He told us that the employee who made the offensive post has been fired. They also reached out to Bethune to apologize on Thursday.The owner, who noted he was Native American, says the action of that one individual does not represent their diverse group of employees.Bethune tells ABC11 that she is considering some sort of legal action.