11 House GOP members introduce articles of impeachment against Rod Rosenstein

MATT ZARRELL
11 House Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The lawmakers accuse the Department of Justice of "intentionally withholding embarrassing documents and information," and allege the agency hid investigative information from Congress, abused the Federal Intelligence Surveillance Act and failed to comply with subpoenas, according to a statement.

The Department of Justice has declined to comment.

Ahead of a meeting with Republican House members earlier today, a DOJ official insisted that they have largely complied with the subpoenas, and are working on finding accommodations for the information and documents that still need to be turned over.

One official told ABC News the DOJ's efforts to accommodate congressional requests have been historical and perhaps unprecedented.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Video shows beachgoers forming human chain to pull people out of water at Emerald Isle
Fayetteville mom out 300 ounces of breastmilk after USPS destroyed it
Grant will help digitize North Carolina slave records
Family dog killed in Cary house fire
ICE arrests convicted child sex offender after Orange County releases him
E-Cigarette maker JUUL under investigation for allegedly marketing to minors
Pedestrian killed in crash involving Fayetteville police car ID'd
Armstrong: Notes from the opening of Panthers camp
Show More
Beyu Caffe expanding to Duke University's campus
Where did the beach go? 10-foot cliff prompts beach closure at Nags Head
Football and America: Ron Rivera's take on Larry Fedora
Kroger to close 3 more Triangle stores, pharmacies early
Wake Co. preschool teacher charged for grabbing and poking child
More News