11-year-old accused of putting sewing needle in Rowan County Halloween candy

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl bites into candy with pin after trick-or-treating (Shutterstock)

SALISBURY, N.C --
An 11-year-old in Rowan County has been accused of placing straight pins inside mini-Snickers bars on Halloween.

Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office said a father said his 12-year-old son bit into a chocolate and noticed something was stuck to the roof of his mouth.

Officials said it was a sewing needle, adding that a second one was found in another Snickers bar the boy received.

On Nov. 1, a second family reported finding a metal object in a mini-Snickers that their child received while trick-or-treating.

The Salisbury Post said detectives filed felony charges against the child, who was referred to juvenile court.

Investigators said the child put needles inside of the candy with the intent to pass them out to trick-or-treaters.

They were inserted through the wrappers and were difficult to detect.

A mental evaluation for the child was ordered before the court date.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.

Note: The video in this article is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
halloweencandytrick or treatnorth carolina newsNC
Top Stories
Watch live: 13 dead in mass nightclub shooting in California
Amber Alert: Surveillance video released of SUV in Lumberton 13-year-old's abduction
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
Hero saves as many as 30 during California nightclub shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
1 killed in Durham crash involving 2 motorcycles, 1 car
New Wake County sheriff vows to end cooperation with feds over deportation
Show More
Woman struck and killed after crash involving two cars on I-540
Community holds emotional vigil as search for abducted Lumberton teen continues
Mysterious object seen in space may be alien spacecraft
Parents continue fight against Wake County School Board reassignment plan
So, the Voter ID amendment was passed. Now what?
More News