11-year-old found safe after going missing from Lee County home

By
LEE CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- An 11-year-old who was missing for more than 12 hours was found safe and returned to his family Friday.

Jayden Zavier Gordell Johnson went missing while playing in the backyard of his Lee County home Thursday around 4 p.m.

Around noon Friday, officials confirmed that Jayden had been located and was safe.

Other details surrounding his disappearance have not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lee countymissing boymissing children
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial Day 2019: Rip current forecast at North Carolina beaches
14-year-old accepted to college
Disneyland holding auditions for 'Star Wars' Stormtroopers
Police K-9 dies while chasing suspect in 90-degree heat
2 people attacked by pit bull in Raleigh, charges possible for owner
Wrongly-convicted man released from prison after more than 40 years
Tiny invasive jellyfish carry powerful toxin
Show More
Furbaby Friday: Animals up for adoption at APS of Durham
Teen mom gets $1 million in college scholarships
Bill collectors could soon be calling and texting you
Groundbreaking vet technology available at Raleigh animal hospital
Woman relieved after 'brain tumor' turns out to be parasite
More TOP STORIES News