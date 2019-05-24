11-year-old found safe after going missing from Lee County home

LEE CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- An 11-year-old who was missing for more than 12 hours was found safe and returned to his family Friday.Jayden Zavier Gordell Johnson went missing while playing in the backyard of his Lee County home Thursday around 4 p.m.Around noon Friday, officials confirmed that Jayden had been located and was safe.Other details surrounding his disappearance have not been released.