11-year-old caught in crossfire between cars get shot in head, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 11-year-old girl is recovering from what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head Tuesday night while riding in a car in Durham.Around 9:30 p.m., a vehicle pulled in to a parking lot on Hillandale Road to inform an officer that the girl had been shot, according to Durham police. The child was "conscious and alert" but was bleeding from a gunshot wound on the top of her head.The girl's mother told officers that she was driving north on Guess Road near Horton Road when she heard shots come from an unknown direction. Shortly thereafter, the mother realized her child, who was sitting in the back of the car, had been shot.The officer aided the child until EMS arrived. She was then taken to the hospital for treatment of an injury "that does not appear to be life-threatening."Investigators said people inside two vehicles were shooting at each other in the area.The shooting remains under investigation; no information was released about the people who were firing shots.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440, ext. 2914 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-12000.