11-year-old shot in crossfire between cars in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 11-year-old girl was shot in Durham while she was inside a car Thursday night.Durham Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Guess and Horton roads.Investigators said people inside two vehicles were shooting at each other in the area.One of the bullets ended up inside a completely unrelated vehicle in the area. That's where the 11-year-old was at.Police did not say where the bullet hit the girl, but they said she has non-life-threatening injuries.The shooting remains under investigation; no information was released about the people who were firing shots.