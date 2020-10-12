11-year-old takes police on high-speed chase in stolen school bus

BATON ROUGE -- An 11-year-old on a school bus isn't unusual. But it is when the child is behind the wheel.

The chaotic scene in Baton Rouge was caught on camera.

The video showed dozens of police cars in pursuit of the stolen school bus. The chase lasted 13 miles.

Behind the wheel was an 11-year-old boy.

2 Oklahoma jail employees accused of cruelty for forcing inmates to listen to 'Baby Shark' on repeat
EMBED More News Videos

The employees handcuffed at least four inmates and forced them to stand and listen to the song on repeat for hours.



Police say the boy intentionally tried to hit another driver in his path.

The high-speed pursuit came to an end when the bus slammed into a massive tree in the front yard of a home.

The boy was arrested on four charges including aggravated assault.

Remarkably, no one was hurt.

The child has been charged as a juvenile. Police are still trying to figure out how he got the keys and why he stole it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianaschool busjuvenile crime
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in 'brutal' Orange County double stabbing
The price of these grocery staples has skyrocketed amid pandemic
Local food trucks struggle with cancellation of events amid COVID-19
Millions of NC voters get more chances than ever to vote early
Experts say COVID-19 sparking innovation, entrepreneurship
LATEST: More than 200k COVID-19 patients presumed to be recovered
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
Show More
'Hatred is taught': PA's second lady victim of racist attack
How to protect your family from a kitchen fire
1 dead, 1 hurt after fight, shooting during card game in Robeson Co.
Latin Heritage Month: COVID-19 frontline workers
Man killed in Durham ID'd as 19-year-old
More TOP STORIES News