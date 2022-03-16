Community & Events

Fort Bragg military spouse collects, donates boots to help Ukrainians fleeing devastation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Bragg military spouse and mother of 5 is trying to give a new meaning to "Boots on the ground".

Elizabeth Hammond is calling on the rest of the military community to help in the efforts to help Ukrainians as Russian forces continue to invade their country.

"If you're going to wear them all the time, then they need to be comfortable," Hammond said. "I have not personally been inside a war zone, but I do know what it is like to have someone I love to be sent into a warzone."

Hammond is teaming up with global ministries to send new and used combat boots to Ukrainians desperately fleeing the devastation Russia has brought to their home country. She is proud of those who have already stepped in to help.

"This is just very meaningful to me as a woman and as a mother..." Hammond said. "A community filled with people who care deeply about fighting for freedom. We still are a part of something so beautiful over here in the United States and we can take that for granted because we have a democracy that people over there are willing to die for."

Boot donations can be dropped off at the following locations in Fayetteville:

  • Bragg 'N Barn Thrift Shop, 2412 Woodruff St., Fort Bragg, through March 22
  • Cumberland Coffee Roasters, 3109 N. Main St., Hope Mills, through March 23
  • Highland Animal Hospital, 981 S. McPherson Church Road, Fayetteville, through March 18
  • Triangle Rock Club, 5213 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, through March 22
  • Orange Theory Fitness, 1800 Skibo Road, Fayetteville, through March 23
  • CrossFit Haymount, 3623 Sycamore Dairy Road, Fayetteville, through March 23
