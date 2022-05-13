One person dead after early morning shooting in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Friday morning in Zebulon.Deputies responded to a homicide on 234 West Barbee Street just before 2:00 a.m.Authorities appeared to be focusing their investigation behind a home in a driveway near a shed or garage.According to the Zebulon Police Department's Facebook page there is a significant police presence between Arendell Avenue and Wakefield Street.