A federal grand jury has charged 12 people with conspiring in a racketeering enterprise to defraud customers through their moving companies.The companies were located throughout the United States including North Carolina, Florida, Ohio, Maryland, Illinois, Texas, California, Connecticut, Colorado and Missouri.Investigators said the scammers would create moving companies with false reviews about their great service, lie to potential customers about how long the businesses had been in existence, and provide customers with a low estimate. After the customers agreed to hire the moving companies, employees of the moving companies would allegedly load the customers' goods onto the truck and then bump the price of the move.The defendants and the moving companies would allegedly refuse to give back the household goods until customers paid the inflated prices.So far more than 900 customers have been identified as victims.The indictment noted that the 12 people charged operated their scheme between April 2013 and June 2018.