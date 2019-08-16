12-year-old crashed car into man and dog killing both, Texas police say

HOUSTON, Texas -- Police are investigating a bizarre and heartbreaking story in southwest Houston involving a 12-year-old girl behind the wheel of a car.

A man was killed when police said she hit him with the vehicle. The man's dog, who he was walking, was also killed.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, the pre-teen driver crashed into a man who was walking his dog. Both the man and the dog died.

Many questions remain as police continue to piece together what happened.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News the man was seen walking his dogs often. No one knows how or why the young girl was behind the wheel.

Witnesses told us they even saw officers giving the 12-year-old a field sobriety test.

"They did her like she was drunk," one woman said. "We were wondering why they would do that test on her if she's just like a teenager, she's not supposed to be drunk or anything."

"That's the big question," a neighbor said. "I mean, for me, I would never allow my children behind the wheel of the car, especially not at that age. Very tragic for the gentleman and his dog to be hit and killed."

Houston police officers will only say this is an active investigation. Neighbors tell me the young girl is back home with her family.
