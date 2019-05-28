PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after a 12-year-old boy drowned at Hyco Lake in Person County.
It happened on Memorial Day just after 6:15 p.m.
Officials told ABC11 the unidentified boy went into an area that was too deep for him to swim in.
The boy's friends tried to save him but were unsuccessful.
The child was a Person County native and a student at Roxboro Community School.
12-year-old drowns in Hyco Lake after swimming in area that was 'too deep,' officials say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News