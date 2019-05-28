12-year-old drowns in Hyco Lake after swimming in area that was 'too deep,' officials say

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after a 12-year-old boy drowned at Hyco Lake in Person County.It happened on Memorial Day just after 6:15 p.m.Officials told ABC11 the unidentified boy went into an area that was too deep for him to swim in.The boy's friends tried to save him but were unsuccessful.The child was a Person County native and a student at Roxboro Community School.