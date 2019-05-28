12-year-old drowns in Hyco Lake after swimming in area that was 'too deep,' officials say

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after a 12-year-old boy drowned at Hyco Lake in Person County.

It happened on Memorial Day just after 6:15 p.m.

Officials told ABC11 the unidentified boy went into an area that was too deep for him to swim in.

The boy's friends tried to save him but were unsuccessful.

The child was a Person County native and a student at Roxboro Community School.
