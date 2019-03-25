12-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run: Police

A 12-year-old girl was killed and a pregnant woman was hurt when a car plowed into them in a hit-and-run in Maryland, according to police.The suspect fled the scene after the Friday night crash in Catonsville, about 8 miles outside of Baltimore, the Baltimore County Police Department said in a statement Saturday.The victims, both pedestrians, were crossing a street when they were hit.The 12-year-old girl, Maria Popal, was taken to Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.The 32-year-old pregnant woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. She was in stable condition as of Saturday morning but the condition of her pregnancy was not known at the time, said police.Authorities are searching for the suspect's car, described as an older model Honda Accord, possibly from 1990 or 1991, police said. The Accord should have damage to the front passenger side, police added.Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call authorities at 410-307-2020.