12-year-old girl hit by car in Cary, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 12-year-old child is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car while walking home from school in Cary Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Harrison Avenue and West Wyatts Pond Lane.

Richard Price lives on the corner, just feet away from the crash and saw the girl on the ground motionless.

"I ran back inside, called 911, and I'm sure I was the third or fourth person who called. They seemed to know what was going on," Price said. "Then I ran up to (Reedy Creek Middle School) and told them there had been an accident close by."

Cheryl Brock also lives along Wyatts Pond. She watched as anxious Reedy Creek Middle parents arrived on scene unsure if was their child who was hit.

"The middle school had just let out. And people didn't know whose child had gotten hit," Brock said. "And it was kind of heart-wrenching because you saw people and they didn't know. Parents' faces were all scrunched up."



The crash occurred as two girls were walking home from the nearby middle school.

Their friend, Kaylie Pepin, told ABC11 they had just dropped her off at her house across Harrison Avenue and were walking back.

"One of the girls crossed over and then the other girl was like, 'Ok, come back here, stop playing games' and then she ran back but wasn't looking. So, that's how she got hit," Pepin said. "It's very scary."

But why were the girls walking home, crossing a busy road, when they're assigned to Reedy Creek school buses?

Pepin's stepfather, Matt Dupree, said his daughter's bus is severely overcrowded.

"We live right there. We were uncomfortable with her crossing Harrison. So, we said 'Ride the bus! Ride the bus!' But she's always telling me the buses are overcrowded, 'I have to sit on the floor,'" Dupree said.

Pepin said she sits on the floor "almost every day."

"If they would've taken care of the busing situation, I really feel like then this would've been 100 percent prevented," Dupree added
The child was taken to WakeMed Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car was not injured.
A Wake County Public Schools spokesperson told ABC11 there is no initial indication that any of the nine bus routes that run out of Reedy Creek are overcrowded.

Also, the district says there are no reports of any children sitting on the floor. WCPSS says it will pull the bus surveillance tape Tuesday morning to confirm that.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carypedestrian struckchild injuredpedestrian injuredtraffic accident
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police say smokable hemp complicates their job, ban passed
Warrant: Raleigh mother charged, failed to report serious injuries to infant
Raleigh mom arrested in front of child after refusing to comply with trooper's request
Man robbed of $20K in jewelry near Streets at Southpoint
North Carolina judges throw out current congressional map
Troubleshooter helps Wake Forest veteran get six-figure disability claim
NC budget veto override vote pushed to Tuesday
Show More
Have an iPhone 5? Update before Nov. 3 to keep key features
Harnett County mom accused of starving children indicted
Communities affected by GenX demand transparency, action
Woman charged in connection with boyfriend's suicide
Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan dies at 66
More TOP STORIES News