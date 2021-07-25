12-year-old girl killed in North Carolina drive-by shooting while sitting at picnic table

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, Monroe officers were called to a shooting along Icemorlee Street, ABC-affiliate WSOC reports.
On arrival, officers found the girl seriously injured, she was rushed to a local hospital where she later died. Authorities have not released her identity at this time.
Investigators said the child was sitting with friends on a picnic table when a black 2005 Ford Freestyle SUV drove by and opened fire before speeding away.
Multiple shell casings littered the scene, but no others were shot, police said.
Less than 24 hours later, Monroe police arrested and charged Javon Demontre Robison, 20 of Monroe, with first-degree murder on Sunday. He is being held at the Union County Jail.
"Our officers have done an amazing job in leaving no stone unturned to ensure the individuals who committed this crime are not only identified, but also apprehended and brought to justice," Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said in a statement Sunday. "This is such a devastating act that has far-reaching implications that was entirely uncalled for. These individuals took an innocent life for absolutely no reason and now a family and community has to live with this forever."
Authorities are now searching for three men believed to have been involved in the shooting: Darius Roland, 19, and Jamari Crowder, 22, police have yet to fully identify the third person involved
"Someone knows who did this. This was an innocent child, and we need people to be brave and step up so we can catch those responsible for this senseless act of violence," Gilliard said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at (704) 282-4700.