12-year-old pedestrian hit by car in Cary, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 12-year-old child is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Cary Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Harrison Avenue and West Wyatts Pond Lane.

The child was taken to WakeMed Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car was not injured.

It's unclear how the crash happened. There is no crosswalk at that intersection.
