12-year-old shot inside Burlington home

Burlington police are investigating after a 12-year-old was shot Thursday night.

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Burlington police officers are investigating after a 12-year-old was shot Thursday night.

The incident happened inside of a home on Center Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found the young child suffering from a gunshot wound.

They believe the gun was accidentally fired.

The condition of the child is unknown. Police did not say if charges would be filed.

Those with information should contact the department at (336) 229-3500. To report your information anonymously, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method.
