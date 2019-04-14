120 Boy Scouts evacuated from flooded Nash County camp

BAILEY, N.C. (WTVD) -- 120 Boy Scouts from Wake and Pitt counties were safely evacuated from a flooded Nash County camp Saturday evening.Nash County Division of Emergency Management said officials were notified of flooding at Camp Charles Boy Scout Camp around 2 p.m.Heavy rains had caused parts of the road to be washed out.Officials said Nash Rocky Mount Police coordinated buses to relocate the campers to a reunification shelter at Bailey Elementary.All campers were safely reunited with family, officials said.