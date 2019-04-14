BAILEY, N.C. (WTVD) -- 120 Boy Scouts from Wake and Pitt counties were safely evacuated from a flooded Nash County camp Saturday evening.
Nash County Division of Emergency Management said officials were notified of flooding at Camp Charles Boy Scout Camp around 2 p.m.
Heavy rains had caused parts of the road to be washed out.
Officials said Nash Rocky Mount Police coordinated buses to relocate the campers to a reunification shelter at Bailey Elementary.
All campers were safely reunited with family, officials said.
120 Boy Scouts evacuated from flooded Nash County camp
FLOODING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News