120 Boy Scouts evacuated from flooded Nash County camp

BAILEY, N.C. (WTVD) -- 120 Boy Scouts from Wake and Pitt counties were safely evacuated from a flooded Nash County camp Saturday evening.

Nash County Division of Emergency Management said officials were notified of flooding at Camp Charles Boy Scout Camp around 2 p.m.

Heavy rains had caused parts of the road to be washed out.

Officials said Nash Rocky Mount Police coordinated buses to relocate the campers to a reunification shelter at Bailey Elementary.

All campers were safely reunited with family, officials said.
