N.C. firefighter among 3 dead in fiery car crash

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. -- A fiery weekend car crash killed three people, including a Greensboro fireman, authorities in North Carolina said.

Investigators believe a 16-year-old driver lost control of his Dodge Charger Saturday afternoon in Guilford County and struck a Jeep Cherokee being driven in the opposite direction, local news outlets reported.

The Charger caught fire. A 15-year-old and 26-year-old inside died at the scene, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Richard N. Murrell of Reidsville, a 58-year-old Greensboro firefighter who was driving the Cherokee, died at the scene. His wife suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Charger was also taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening. He faces three counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, exceeding a safe speed and driving left of center, according to local news outlets. It wasn't immediately clear if the teen had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
