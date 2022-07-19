Community & Events

Stuart Scott's daughters raise money for late father's cancer fund through social media

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Daughters of Stuart Scott raising money for cancer research

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Stuart Scott fought and on his terms won his battle with cancer in 2015.

Although it meant he said goodbye to this world, his legacy lives on through the V Foundation's Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund.

The program raises money and brings attention to the disparities in cancer research for minorities and people of color.

Through the online campaign #ScoopsWithStu, his daughters Taelor and Sydni honor their father and his research fund by posting pics of ice cream on his birthday. That was his favorite thing to eat. The campaign was started years ago, but is still going strong today.

ABC11's Tamara Scott is his niece, and was able to talk with Sydni about carrying on his legacy.

"With my dad's grant specifically, it is advocating for communities of color that have very disproportionate healthcare outcomes when it comes to cancer. And so to know how important like being black, being a part of the black community and you know, serving a black community was to him the fact that a that is a part of his legacy," she said.

You can use #SccopsforStu to support the cause and can find more information about the V Foundation here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsncmedical researchresearchcancerstuart scott
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Durham organization provides showers and more to homeless community
Ukrainian family escapes to Durham amid Russian war
Man working on 'Law and Order' shot and killed in New York City
Raleigh family slapped with surprise $1,000 rental car bill
Amazon warehouses under investigation from feds
Alligators kill 80-year-old woman who fell into pond
Doctors urge caution as feels-like temps hover around triple digits
Show More
Fayetteville Police seek 2 suspects in road-rage shooting
School systems scramble to fill hundreds of vacant teaching positions
FBI investigates multi-million dollar jewelry heist
Sewage floods Durham home twice in a matter of days
9-year-old girl dies after doing 'Blackout Challenge' on TikTok
More TOP STORIES News