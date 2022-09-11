Holly Springs church holds service in remembrance of 9/11

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Holly Springs Baptist Church in Broadway held a special service Sunday to remember and honor the victims.

Joe Dittmar, who was inside the World Trade Center south tower on September 11, 2001 during the attack, was a guest speaker at the service.

About 200 people were in attendance at the service, and were shocked to hear first-hand what Dittmar went through that day.

He recounted the events leading up to and throughout the 9/11 attacks until his arrival back home in Illinois.

"It is but for the grace of God that I am here today to give testimony to those that gave up their lives to save our lives," Dittmar said.

Dittmar was in the stairwell between the 72nd and 74th floors when the plane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center. He is one of seven people who survived that were in a meeting with 54 in attendance on the 105th floor.