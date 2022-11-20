Raleigh bar owner calls on stricter gun laws following mass shooting at Colorado club

A local bar owner in Raleigh is calling for better gun laws following a mass shooting that left five people dead at a Colorado nightclub Saturday.

"It's a travesty that could be avoided easily by voting for non anti-queer, transphobic, queerphobic politicians. Prioritizing people's safety by voting for better gun control," Timothy Lemuel, owner of Ruby Deluxe said.

Police in Colorado Springs said more than a dozen people were hurt in Saturday night's shooting at Club-Q, when a 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Colorado Springs police said the gunman, identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, entered before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others, before patrons confronted and stopped him.

Triangle resident Candis Cox, who works with LGBTQ Center of Durham, said seven bullets hit her friend, who was on vacation, in his back as he attempted to run from the shooter. Cox's friend told her it happened minutes after Aldrich shot another victim in the face at close range.

"My friend took off running toward the back door, and got hit seven times, and made it outside. And somehow made it over a little fence and landed in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven that they keep showing. And called his father, 'cause he thought he was dying. He was bleeding out and everything, so he called his father, told his father goodbye," Cox said.

Cox's friend was rescued by a couple who saw him lying in that parking lot, and he has undergone surgery.