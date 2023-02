All veteran flight team completes flyover for NHL Stadium Series

Meet the all veteran flight team in charge of the flyover at Carter-Finley Stadium for the Carolina Hurricanes game.

"Saturday is a big event for us," one of the pilots for the flyover team said.

The group is made up entirely of veterans, and they're a staple for event flyovers in the area. However, this was the first time they ever did a flyover for a hockey game.