17 Chapel Hill-Carboro City School buses affected for several days due to sick drivers, shortage

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill-Carboro City Schools is warning families and staff to look for alternate transportation on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday due to a driver shortage.
According to CHCCS, 25 out of 42 drivers will be out for multiple day due to several members of the transportation team testing positive for COVID. CHCCS said the drivers will remain home until they are able to return to work.
The school system said in the mornings 17 buses will be uncovered including:
- Bus 7
- Bus19,
- Bus 20
- Bus 22
- Bus 40
- Bus 65
- Bus 67
- Bus 69
- Bus 76
- Bus 114
- Bus 116
- Bus 128
- EC bus 130
- Bus 131
- Bus 132
- EC bus 143
- Bus 144
CHCCS is asking families to make alternate arrangements for transportation or contact the transportation office at (919) 942-5045 beginning Monday at 6:30 a.m. to arrange pick up for students after 9 a.m. Students will not be considered "tardy" as a result of this.