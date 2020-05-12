Coronavirus

Raleigh startups purify air in Triangle offices before employees return to work

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- As companies in the Triangle prepare to reopen, they will need to make sure their air quality is good. I2M is a startup in Raleigh working to make that happen.

Steven Ysidron is in charge of I2M's business development and said the company began manufacturing its Tri-Kleen Air Purification System just two months ago at the start of the pandemic in North Carolina.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"Inside the filtration unit is a UVC light that is basically killing bacteria and germs as it goes through the unit," Ysidron said.

The company said the device can purify a 3,000 square foot space.

And then there's the monitoring component. The air filtration company Qlair in Raleigh installs small devices in workspaces to monitor airflow.

The Raleigh startup is made up of scientists, engineers and developers who track the air we breathe.

"This is where we started about two years ago - looking at the data we can collect from the air quality inside the buildings," Dr Ellie Amirnasr, CEO of Qlair said.

"If you're not controlling your indoor environment and not tracking the harmful pollutants, you might be at risk."

State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen echoed those challenges of germs lingering in the workspaces as more people return to their jobs during Phase 2 of Governor Cooper's Executive Order.

Qlair and I2M hope to put businesses at ease with a package costing around $4,700 total to install each of their device with one year of monitoring. The companies also offering additional discounts.

But if that's out of your budget, here's some simple things you can do at home or in the office:

  • Upgrade your air filters to a higher MERV rating over 13


  • Open a window to let fresh air in


"It is very important to be aware of the air that you're breathing," said Dr. Amirnasr. "It is for your safety and your loved ones and anyone around you."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighhealthstartupbusinesscoronavirusraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Detox center remains open when needed most
LATEST: Durham County reports 914 COVID-19 cases, 36 total deaths
How to support your kids emotionally during the COVID-19 pandemic
NC lawmakers push for more COVID-19 data from DHHS
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham County reports 914 COVID-19 cases, 36 total deaths
Working from home? Your car insurance rate could go down
UNCW baseball coach recalls surreal days as Michael Jordan's teammate
Wake County detox center remains open as addictions increase due to COVID-19 stress
NC lawmakers push for more COVID-19 data from DHHS
NC teacher worries lack of attendance will impact students' learning
NCCU graduate's celebration video goes viral
Show More
Need a Raleigh small-business grant? Better act quickly
Multi-county chase that ends in Raleigh prompts neighborhood search
Suspect's ex-wife also charged in murder of Holly Springs mom
2nd stimulus check and other highlights of coronavirus HEROES Act
How does the NC reopening plan affect worship services?
More TOP STORIES News