At least 13 killed after Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road

EMBED <>More Videos

13 dead after Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road

MEXICO CITY -- An overpass in Mexico City's metro collapsed Monday night, sending a train plunging downward, trapping cars under rubble and killing at least 13 people, authorities said.

Mexico City's civil protection agency tweeted that almost 70 people were injured in the accident in the south of Mexico's capital, which happened at 10:30 p.m. local time.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum rushed to the area. Video showed at least one broken train along with dozens of rescuers searching through the rubble of the collapsed overpass. Cars could be seen trapped underneath.

The accident happened on the metro's Line 12, the construction of which has been plagued by complaints and accusations of irregularities.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicotrain accidentcollapseu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 generations of Andrew Brown Jr.'s family speak exclusively to ABC11
Calls for justice at funeral for Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City
NC's Indian-American community concerned with COVID-19 surge
Elizabeth City: A tight-knit community thrust into national spotlight
Clayton man wins $1 million lottery prize on scratch-off
LATEST: FDA could soon expand vaccine to younger Americans
NCDMV suspends older license plate replacement amid aluminum shortage
Show More
NC Racial Equity Task Force recommendations in limbo
ABC11 celebrates Jewish American Heritage Month
Not reaching herd immunity by the fall could have dire consequences: expert
More Americans giving to charity, but most nonprofits suffering
Grieving mom urges parents to take bike safety seriously
More TOP STORIES News