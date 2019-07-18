13 Philadelphia police officers to be fired following Facebook post investigation

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says 13 officers will be fired following an investigation into racist and offensive Facebook posts.

The officers are on a 30-day suspension with intent to dismiss, Ross said during a news conference on Thursday.

A total of 72 officers had been placed on administrative leave. Many of those officers will face disciplinary action ranging from reprimand to five-day suspension.

Four officers will be suspended for 30 days.

"I continue to be angered and very disappointed by these posts, many of these - in my view - violate the basic tenets of human decency," Ross said. "I'm saddened by the fact that there even some who would attempt to justify such hateful and vile behavior."



Ross said the posts contained such messages such as "death to Islam" or described African-Americans as "thugs." Some also suggested violence to transgender individuals.

Ross said the department considered several factors when deciding on discipline, including the officers' Constitutional rights and the integrity of the police department.



In a statement, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 President John McNesby said the FOP is "disappointed that our officers will be terminated without due process."

The FOP is meeting with each officer to prepare a response.

"FOP Lodge #5 and our members condemn racist and hateful speech in any form," said McNesby. "The overwhelming majority of our members serve this city with integrity and professionalism."

The department has been investigating the posts since last month. The posts were compiled in a database by the Plain View Project and published by Injustice Watch, a not-for-profit journalism organization.

EMBED More News Videos

Some Philadelphia police officers placed on leave over social media posts, sources say. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on June 6, 2019.



Attorney Emily Baker-White reviewed public posts of more than 14,000 officers in eight cities, including Philadelphia, York (Pa.), Dallas, St. Louis and Phoenix.
According to Injustice Watch, of the more than 1,000 Philadelphia officers identified on Facebook by Baker-White, 328 of them posted troubling content.

Many of the comments called for violence against Muslims, protestors, immigrants, and those accused of crimes. Some posts celebrated police brutality and in a few cases called for violence against women.

EMBED More News Videos

Numerous Philadelphia police officers under investigation for racist, violent Facebook posts. Jeff Chirico has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on June 3, 2019.



The city hired an independent law firm to help investigate the posts.

In a statement issued back in June, Ross said the department is taking several steps toward addressing the issue, including anti-racist and anti-bias training, training on social media and discrimination policies, and an internal auditing process to monitor social media posts by police personnel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newsfacebooksocial mediaphiladelphia police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed by Raleigh police was shot 8 times, autopsy shows
Arborist dies after falling from tree during rescue drill at NC Zoo
Teen who was denied job at Six Flags signs to modeling agency
LIST: Events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: Mother, daughter charged with death of baby
Target selling Halloween costumes for children with disabilities
Two men wanted after armed robbery at Orange County ABC store
Show More
Raleigh homeowner discovers massive wasp nest in her tree
Trump crowd chants 'send her back' at Greenville 2020 campaign event
Refrigerator falls, kills man at California poultry company
Carpenter leaves life-changing gift for 33 poor, hardworking students
Goat found wandering around Durham
More TOP STORIES News