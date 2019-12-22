13 shot at Chicago house party; 2 in custody, police say

CHICAGO -- Two people are in custody after 13 people were shot, including a 16-year-old boy, during a house party in Chicago, police said.

Police responded to the scene around 12:40 p.m. Sunday on the city's South Side.

This shooting brings the weekend violence total to 34 shot, four fatal, in the Chicago area since 5 p.m. Friday.

Thirteen people were transported to local hospitals, police told reporters around 7:30 a.m. CT. The victims' ages and conditions were not immediately available, police said.

Terrence Daniely, a neighbor, said he saw about 100 officers running to the scene.

"I was awoken by the sound of, seemed like four, five or six gunshots, and it seemed pretty loud, so it seemed kind of close," Daniely said. "I didn't see any commotion when I looked out the window, but then shortly after I heard the sounds of people screaming and running from a party on the street."

No further information was immediately available, police said.

Area South Detectives are currently investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochicago shootingshots firedmass shooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men hurt after Raleigh shooting near shopping center
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Cumberland County
Forecast: Temps in 60s for Christmas
Starliner capsule returns to Earth after aborted space mission
RDU expects busiest travel days of the month on Sunday and Monday
'Bicycle Man' legacy program gives away 1,500 bikes to kids
NC principal dresses, hides around school as 'Elf on a Shelf'
Show More
1 killed, 2 injured when car crashes into tree in Fayetteville
2 people, dog escape Durham house fire
What is a 'baby replacement' abduction?
Beloved Durham custodian receives special send-off
Baby snatching may be behind Texas mom's death, police say
More TOP STORIES News