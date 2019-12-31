13-year-old girl in hospital after Raleigh shooting: Police

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police have confirmed the victim in Tuesday morning's shooting in Raleigh is a 13-year-old girl.Raleigh Police Department said the shooting happened on the 2900 block of Oneida Court. At 1:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to WakeMed where the girl was being treated.The teenager had several gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, according to a release. The investigation is ongoing.The girl's name was not released.Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.