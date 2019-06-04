13-year-old hit, killed while riding bike in Pamlico County

REELSBORO, N.C. -- The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a boy riding a bicycle on a state highway was struck and killed by a car.

Troopers tell news outlets that 13-year-old Allen Jones and another boy identified as his cousin were riding their bikes on N.C. Highway 55 at around 6 a.m. Monday when Jones was struck from behind.

Trooper R.A. Woods said the younger boy was riding in the middle of the left lane and Jones was in the middle of the right lane when the accident happened. Woods also said Jones was wearing dark clothing with no reflectors.

Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said a deputy and the car's driver tried to perform life-saving measures, but Jones died at the scene.

There was no word on whether charges would be filed.
