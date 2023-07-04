Severe weather risk, heat advisory remain for July 4

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a level 1 risk of isolated severe storms this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds will be the main top threat.

If you're headed to Dix Park, temps will be in the low 90s at 5 p.m. when the event starts and it will still feel like 90 at 9 p.m. before the fireworks start. There will be an isolated shower/storm chance.

There is an isolated risk of strong to severe storms today. This will especially be the case south and east of RDU much like yesterday.

Locally heavy downpours may lead to quick street flooding.

A heat advisory is in effect for areas south of Raleigh from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Feels-like temps near 105 are likely.

Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday as well. The high temperature is expected to be in the mid 90s. Feels like temps will range from 99 to 106.

Monday made it four straight days with a high above 90 degrees for RDU. We've recorded highs of 89+ for 10 days in a row now.