White House pushes for stronger worker protections amidst record-setting heat

The Biden administration is requesting the Department of Labor issue its first-ever Hazard Alert for heat, as several parts of the country are experiencing historic heatwaves.

The Department of Labor is increasing enforcement and inspections of violations, and OSHA continues to develop a national standard for workplace heat-safety rules. Since 2011, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports there have been more than 400 work-related deaths from heat exposure across the country.

Across the Triangle, where feels-like temperatures topped the triple digits Thursday, construction crews shared measures they implemented.

"We take short breaks, and we'll go to our trucks, drink water, we'll keep water with us. Just try to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, a lot of us wear these long-sleeve shirts just to keep the sun off of us," said Natalia Arbelaez, and Assistant Resident Engineer with NCDOT.

"The message at the beginning every day is take care of yourself. Make sure you're hydrated, taking frequent breaks to ensure you're not getting that heat-stress, heat exhaustion type zone. Dressing appropriately, doing the things outside of work as well. Drinking plenty of water when you're not at work to prevent those moments of dehydration," added David Maggio, Corporate Environmental Health and Safety Director for Clancy & Theys, a Raleigh-based construction company.

Maggio said the firm look at scheduling in hoping to avoid having crews out during the hottest points of the day.

"That's definitely been part of our conversation with our crews is if you can get in here at 5, 6 AM, make sure you do that so we can beat the heat a little bit," said Maggio.

The White House listed firefighters, and workers in the agriculture and construction industries as being "disproportionately" impacted by extreme heat.

Elsewhere in Raleigh, food trucks lined up alongside the Raleigh Convention Center as tens of thousands of people are expected to attend GalaxyCon, which started Thursday afternoon.

"We've got good pizza out here today. Neopolitan style," said Jermaine Wellons, Manager of Hot Box Pizza.

Wellons said the temperature is about twenty degrees warmer inside the food truck than outside.

"We bought a second generator so we run a portable air conditioning. We've got all kinds of fans. We've got water, we have water bottles, we have liquid IV, we have all kinds of hydration," Wellons explained.

As Hot Box Pizza plans to expand to a brick-and-mortar location inside Morgan Street Food Hall, Wellons noted the importance of exposure in front of large crowds. Still, he stressed the importance of taking the temperatures into consideration.

"While we do want to serve our people, our employees and our health is primary," Wellons said.